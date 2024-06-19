A hole on Mars could be hiding alien life.

The mystery crater-like opening sits on the edge of an ancient volcano on the Red Planet and scientists have argued that it could be protecting extraterrestrial life from radiation and harsh conditions.

Boffins argue that an underground lava tube formed during a volcanic explosion and the tunnel formed could be explored by astronauts during missions to Mars.

Researchers - including geophysicist Brandon Johnson at Purdue University in the US - have proposed the idea that the holes are 'skylights' where the ground above the lava tubes has caved in.

He told Business Insider: "There's more than one of these (pits) on Mars that we've seen.

"But they're really interesting because they're places where astronauts might be able to go and be safe from radiation."