Plants are capable of problem-solving.

Plants are intelligent forms of life

A new study has found that the beings possess a form of intelligence that allows them to sense when a plant nearby is being attacked by insects and adapt to avoid destruction.

Scientists often define intelligence as having a central nervous system but plants have a vascular system that transports water, minerals and nutrients to aid growth - which has led to calls for a new definition that includes problem-solving as a key trait.

Andre Kessler, a professor of ecology and evolutionary biology at Cornell University, said: "There are more than 70 definitions that are published for intelligence and there is no agreement on what it is, even within a given field.

"This would fit our definition of intelligence.

"Depending on the information it receives from the environment, the plant changes its standard behaviour."