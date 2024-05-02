The most popular children at school get the least amount of sleep.

Popular girls struggle to sleep at night

Researchers in Sweden asked 1,300 teenagers to report how much sleep they got per night while also nominating up to three friends.

Analysis revealed that those with the most friends got less slumber than their classmates and lost an average of 27 minutes of sleep per night.

When the researchers analysed boys and girls separately, they discovered that popular females were more likely to have difficulty staying asleep or waking up too early.

However, this effect was not seen to the same extent for boys.

Study author Dr. Serena Bauducco, from Orebro University, said: "Girls express more care and concern with their friends and engage in helping behaviours more than boys.

"This might mean they carry these concerns when it's time to fall asleep."