A distant planet stinks of rotten eggs.

The exoplanet HD 189733 b stinks of rotten eggs (c) Johns Hopkins University

Scientists have been studying the atmosphere of the exoplanet HD 189733 b, a gas giant that is a similar size to Jupiter, using data from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope and have found that it has trace amounts of hydrogen sulphide - a gas that is emitted in farts.

Despite the foul smell, the discovery could aid humanity's understanding of alien life as it offers scientists information about how sulphur influences planets outside of our solar system.

The exoplanet in question has extremely hot temperatures of 927C and is known for vicious weather including raining glass and 5,000mph winds.

Guangwei Fu, an astrophysicist at Johns Hopkins University in the US, said: "Hydrogen sulphide is a major molecule that we didn't know was there.

"We predicted it would be, and we know it's in Jupiter, but we hadn't really detected it outside the solar system.

"We're not looking for life on this planet because it's way too hot, but finding hydrogen sulphide is a stepping stone for finding this molecule on other planets and gaining more understanding of how different types of planets form."