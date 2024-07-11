Scientists have created a 'Frankenstein' robot that has a tiny human brain.

The cyborg has been built using lab-grown stem cells called organoids that have been paired with a computer chip which interacts with the brain's nervous system and allows the robot to move, pick up objects and dodge obstacles.

Boffins in China are hopeful that the creation could result in the development of "hybrid human-robot intelligence".

Researchers at Tianjin University and the Southern University of Science and Technology wrote: "The transplant of human brain organoids into living brains is a novel method for advancing organoid development and function.

"Organoid grafts have a host-derived functional vasculature system and exhibit advanced maturation.

"Brain organoid transplants are considered a promising strategy for restoring brain function by replacing lost neurons."