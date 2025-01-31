A Scot should be the next James Bond.

Fans of James Bond want another Scot - like Sean Connery - to replace Daniel Craig

Edinburgh-born actor Sir Sean Connery was the first of seven actors to play the fictional British secret agent in the legendary film series - starring in its debut flick 'Dr. No' in 1962.

Since current 007 star Daniel Craig, 56, waved goodbye to his role in 2021's 'No Time to Die', fans of the action-adventure franchise have been throwing names left, right and centre on who they want to step into the black tuxedo next.

Online casino site Heart Bingo recently carried out a poll that asked what UK city the next Bond should come from, and many want the next star to come from one Scottish city.

Topping the bill was Glasgow with 23.11 per cent of the vote.

It was followed by Birmingham, with 13.94 per cent, and Liverpool with 13.15 per cent.

BetVictor also recently conducted a poll on who has been the best Bond.

Connery - who died in 2020 aged 90 - came out the strongest with 34.66 per cent of the vote.

He was ahead of Craig (24.7 per cent) and the late Sir Roger Moore - who died in 2017 aged 89 - (16.73 per cent), his successor as 007 in the 1970s.