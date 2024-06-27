Modern teenagers are happy to be single.

A new study has revealed that those aged between 14 and 20 are more satisfied without a romantic partner compared to their counterparts from a decade ago.

Scientists in Germany collected data on 2,936 participants from two different birth cohorts.

The findings related two teens at two different time periods - from 2008 to 2011 and 2018 to 2021 - and those involved were quizzed on their relationship status and their satisfaction levels.

It was revealed that people born between 2001 and 2003 were three per cent more likely to be single and were happier alone than those born 10 years beforehand.

Lead author Dr. Tita Gonzalez Alves, from the Johannes Gutenberg University of Mainz, said: "It seems that today's adolescents are less inclined to pursue a romantic relationship.

"It is notable that, particularly in Western industrialised countries, singlehood is no longer unconventional and now considered more socially acceptable than in the past.

"This could well be the reason for the increased singlehood satisfaction."