A virtual rat with an artificial brain has been created.

A virtual rat could provide an insight into how the brain works

The unique creature has been designed by scientists as they attempt to discover how the brain controls movement.

Experts say that the way in which humans and other species move is an "evolutionary marvel" that no robot has been able to replicate accurately.

Matthew Botvinick, Google DeepMind Senior Director of Research, lauded the "exciting opportunity" of getting to work with Harvard rodent boffin Professor Bence Olveczky in the creation of the virtual animal.

He said: "We've learned a huge amount from building AI systems that not only have to think intelligently, but also have to translate that thinking into physical action.

"It seemed plausible that taking the same approach in a neuroscience context might be useful for providing insights into both behaviour and brain function."

Professor Olveczky added: "We want to start using the virtual rats to test these ideas and help advance our understanding."