Weight-loss jabs reduce the symptoms of heart failure.

A trial has discovered that semaglutide - known by the brand names Ozempic and Wegovy - provided the same benefits to both men and women who suffered from a common type of heart failure.

Experts say that the results show that the jabs could be tackling an underlying mechanism of heart failure in addition to aiding weight loss.

The research involved more than 1,100 patients and looked at the impact of a weekly 2.4mg jab over the period of one year.

Women shed more weight compared to men after having the jabs but both sexes saw improvements in heart failure symptoms including shortness of breath and swelling in the legs and feet.

Dr. Sonya Babu-Narayan, associate medical director at the British Heart Foundation, said: "For some people, living with heart failure can make everyday activities difficult or even impossible.

"The kind of improvements, such as being able to walk further, could have a transformational impact on someone's life."