Busy Being Born charts the rise and fall of a young graduate working in the sex trade, based in part on the author’s own experiences. Read wide-eyed as Lady Trocknell introduces our hero to the pleasures of service, recoil at the antics of a bevy of bankers, and share in the sorrow of his eventual fall from grace. All humanity is laid bare and dissected in this extraordinary, fictionalised autobiography where intellect, compassion, and outrageous flights of fantasy somehow work together to create literary magic.

Busy Being Born - One man's tumultuous rise and fall

Set in 1980s London, each chapter recreates another episode in the author's journey through the dark underbelly of human desire. However, the portrayal of sex, whilst real and true, is also all analogy: a visceral means of recounting other excesses like the rise of money to Godlike status or the destruction of community.

Clever, provocative, and resilient, Busy Being Born is a living gauntlet where the reader is as likely to laugh as to cry.

RELEASE DATE: 28/09/2024 ISBN: 9781835740323 Price: £9.99

Female First Opinion:

Laurence Seiderr is certainly a gifted writer he draws the reader in and you end up unable to put the book down, a perfect storyline were the reader can feel the tension and the emotion of the storyline five star must read.

Author Laurence Seidler

About The Author

Son of a casino boss and a courtesan, Laurence Seidler grew up in Africa before studying History at Cambridge. He pursued numerous professions including TV ad director, journalist, architect, robotics developer, scrap metal dealer and sex worker. Laurence now lives as a recluse with his wife, son, and various reptiles in the Sierra Nevada mountains of Andalucía, where he writes full time. Busy Being Born is his first English novel.

Laurence explains: “When looking for possessions to sell to feed my family, I found a note written by a dying friend who had been my pimp. It had lain hidden in a trunk for 30 years, contained only four words yet took me back to that time of innocence, laughter, sex and madness. I began writing that very day as an epitaph to those of my comrades who didn't make it out of the '80s and as a warning to those that did.”

by Matt Shine for www.femalefirst.co.uk

