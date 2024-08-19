The Book

Two hardened criminals embark on a series of horrific crimes. One is after revenge while the other just wants a big pay day. The planning and execution of these crimes draws both the innocent and not so innocent into their web of deceit, and it is the women they meet who will suffer the most.

Evil Knows No Bounds

The police forces in England and Wales are alerted to major crimes that are linked to a brutal organised crime group. Initially slow to act, they form an uneasy alliance with a shadowy group, led by the mysterious Cooper, who may or may not work for the government. They are the only ones with the resources and necessary ruthlessness to take on the criminals at their own game.

In a world where drug dealing and prostitution proliferate, people suffer as dangerous foreign criminals take advantage of the chaos to launch their own takeover bid with dramatic consequences.

Will the beleaguered forces of law and order prevail in the unequal battle against the determined and unforgiving criminals?

Author Harry Giller

About The Author

Harry Giller has been a police officer for over thirty years. Given his past career the choice of crime as the subject novel was obvious as he can bring an authentic insight to this world and the motivation of criminals. Harry's first crime novel, False Witness, has been well received and is available on Amazon. Now retired and happily married with children and grandchildren, Harry lives in Yorkshire.

My Thoughts On The Book

Harry explains: “My intention when writing this book was first of all to create an interesting story with believable characters. However, I also wanted to portray the criminals as what they truly are, selfish, brutal and cowardly creatures. There is nothing they will not do for their own benefit with little or no regard for their victims, co-conspirators or even their own families. Satisfying their own needs is all that matters to them.

The effect of drug misuse is also an important feature giving these people, as in real life, a hold over others, not to mention a ready income. A respectable and hard working woman is reduced to crime and sexually abused as she will do anything to satisfy her need for the prescription drug OxyContin and to meet the demands of her suppliers, some of whom may be surprising.

Violence is a way of life, meted out without compunction or pity and perhaps the only thing the heartless thugs understand.”

Evil Knows No Bounds by Harry Giller is Released: 28/08/2024 ISBN: 9781805144748 Price: £10.99

What We Thought

A clever and informed view on todays criminal world, the plot keeps the reader intrigued throughout - Great read. Female First

by Matt Shine for www.femalefirst.co.uk

