The Book

The Oxford Trinity Crime from David Matthews

It’s 1986. Thatcher’s Britain, and the City of London is buzzing with energy and aspiration.

A gifted young barrister is found slaughtered in Temple Gardens, and Scotland Yard is called in. The crime has all the hallmarks of a straightforward grudge killing, but for DCI Joe Loxley and his murder team, it is just the beginning of a serial murder case that becomes increasingly high-profile. The chase for the killer ultimately leads them to the historic city of Oxford.

This darkly tragic investigation vividly highlights the unpredictable twists of fate.

Meet The Author

David Matthews author of crime books including The Oxford Trinity

David Matthews was born in the East End of London and spent his formative years living in Shoreditch during the sixties and seventies. After working in the City of London for many years, he took early retirement and found time to indulge his fondness for the written word. This has led to the publication of four books. David now lives in Cheshunt, Hertfordshire.

How The Book Came About

David explains: “London and Oxford have always been two of my favourite UK Cities, so when I decided to write my first crime procedural they seemed obvious locations to set the scene. I have always had a fascination with the buildings and collegiate atmosphere of Oxford, and having spent my childhood growing up in London, whilst later working in the City for many years, it pretty much sealed the deal.”

RELEASE DATE: 28/01/2025 ISBN: 9781835741061 Price: £9.99

What We Thought

A fast moving gripping crime novel that starts off as a straight forward murder that quickly escalates as a serial murder comes into play. An enthralling and captivating book that is brilliantly written. 5star. The Female First Team

by Matt Shine for www.femalefirst.co.uk

find me on and follow me on