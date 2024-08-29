The latest in the compelling crime series that follows amateur sleuth and antique dealer, Juno Browne, as she stumbles upon mysterious murders in the idyllic Devon countryside.

Death on Dartmoor Edge

About the book:

Juno Browne, self-proclaimed Domestic Goddess who can turn her hand to cleaning, dog walking or home help jobs, is feeling overworked and underpaid. Her elderly client, Maisie, is demanding more of her time and staff absences at the Ashburton antiques shop Juno owns are making business difficult. She is not the only one with problems, very serious problems. Among her friends, Elizabeth is being blackmailed, and Ricky’s errant nephew is on the run from criminals in London.

In an attempt to get to the bottom of these disturbing developments, Juno finds herself drawn from an isolated manor house on Dartmoor to London’s glamorous but shady theatreland. Can she avoid being fatally entangled in threads of deception and murder?

Death On Dartmoor Edge is published date 19 September 2024 Price £22.00 ISBN 9780749031183

Opinion:

Stehanie continues with another compelling novel set in the Devon countryside. A thrilling and addictive storyline that will capture the imagination of the reader, through to the final pages. Another perfect addition to the Devon mysteries. We loved it - Female First

The author:

Stephanie Austin has enjoyed a varied career, working as an artist and an antiques trader, but also for the Devon Schools Library Service. When not writing she is actively involved in amateur theatre as a director and actor, and attempts to be a competent gardener and cook. She lives in Devon.

Follow Stephanie on www.stephanieaustin.co.uk

