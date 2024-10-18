The Book

Revolutionary Russia in From Ekaterinburg to Askat

What if the Romanoffs had survived after the Russian Revolution?

From Ekaterinburg to Askat – Journey Across Russia is an alternative story of the Russian Imperial Romanov siblings who, surviving the murder attempt on them, set off on an incredible journey to escape, laughing, learning, suffering, and growing along the way. They will lose their previous way of life, many of their family and sometimes hope, but in the end, they will gain the most precious of miracles – the strength of family and friendship. Between jokes, tears, and life or death circumstances, they will get to know themselves and their friends, forming an unbreakable bond. In the end, family isn’t just blood - it is who you choose to walk beside you. In this novel, this choice to walk beside and love each other through thick and thin is made by all the characters.

A story with friendship and family love at its centre. When lonely and lost, one or many friends can light the way through the darkness. This is the premise at the heart of this tale.

The Author

Margherita Selicato author of From Ekaterinburg to Askat – Journey Across Russia

Margherita Selicato was born in Rome and changed from an Italian to an International school in grade 7. The change shook her world, but thanks to the love and support of her friends and family, she began writing at 13, and self-translating her first novel, which has already been published in Italian and has won a literary prize. At 18, she now lives in Cork, Ireland, where she is studying as well as continuing her writing.

How The Book Came About

Margherita explains: “The book focuses on the concept of found family and friendship love, rather than romance, and shows how a solid, healthy group of friends can push an individual to be the best version of themselves. It also presents the Romanov family, not as doomed and tragic historical figures, but as humans capable of feeling joy, confusion, fun, sadness, and fear in equal measure.

I wrote this book because I was really inspired by my friends- I realised how much they had changed my life for the better, and helped me get through really hard times. Throughout the 4 years spent writing the book, they have been at the centre of the narrative in subtle ways, because I channelled what I felt when I was with them and wrote it into the book in an attempt to make the reader feel at least half as loved, supported, happy, heard, and relaxed as I do when I am with my friends.”

RELEASE DATE: 28/10/2024 ISBN: 9781805144199 Price: £15.00

