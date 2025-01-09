The Book

Fight Not For Glory by Emma Felling

We all know of Robert the Bruce’s famous victories but, years later, who will bear the brunt of his past actions?

Meet Cailean, a rough but loyal highland chief thrust too young into leadership and war. And Alasdair, his brother, a sharp-witted spy. When they meet Sorcha, a naïve lesser noble, everything changes. Desire flares as questions about who she is grow. The king is saying nothing, the men following her are saying nothing, and the less said about her brother, the better! Just when things cannot get more complicated, Mordag, the unwanted daughter of a man whose loyalties are dubious, is thrust upon them. Can she really be trusted when she hates them so passionately?

For these four individuals, they fight not for glory but for those they love. And to protect them, they must discover the truth of their past and of each other.

The Author

Debut author Emma Felling

Emma Felling was born and raised in Yorkshire and has always had a passion for British history and writing. She holds a BA in Social Sciences and in her spare time volunteers as a reenactor for Newcastle Castle and other living history groups. Fight Not for Glory is Emma’s debut novel, she is based in North Tyneside.

How The The Book Came About

Emma explains: “Scottish focused historic fiction focuses on big battles, well-known political intrigue, or wholly romance. I wanted to show the turmoil of a little-discussed historical period in an approachable manner that would interest readers both inside and outside those genres. That is why I chose the latter half of Robert the Bruce’s reign and why I focused on the intricacies of everyday Scottish medieval life.

I wanted to be as accurate as possible in my portrayal of the period, so I researched heavily. It was, at times, a hair-pulling experience but also greatly rewarding, leaving me with a deeper respect for Scotland’s history.”

Our opinion

A novel which offers a unique insight, detailing the turmoil of a lesser-known historical period but just as interesting and fascinating. A brilliant read for nayone interested in history.

Natalie

RELEASE DATE: 28/01/2025 ISBN: 9781836281306 Price: £14.99

