The Book

Dark Pools- Financial Thriller

If love and passion can prove so brittle against greed and ambition, what hope for truth and integrity?

Overwrought and tormented by a career-threatening investigation progressing in London, investment banker, Marcus Flint, seeks solace at a remote Swiss hotel – there is much more at stake – if sinister episodes from his past in Singapore become exposed, they will destroy not just his career but rip apart his family and his life.

Blind to the real reasons for his absence, his wife, Emma, is confused but keen to help, not least because Marcus rescued her from her own traumas years ago. As the London review threatens to turn global, disaster looms. Marcus feels compelled to write to Emma, to explain his actions – the ripple effects of greed, ambition and deceit cascading out of control, ultimately confessing to what he has done – his ‘darkest trade’. It’s a letter he hopes he never has to send.

Meet The Author

Alexander DuCharme has had over three decades of experience in financial services. He has spent most of his career in investment banking and as a senior adviser to leadership teams. He is an experienced blogger on topics relating to management issues in the industry.

Alexander explains: “My background includes several years in investment banking, and I was inspired to write this totally fictional work, having observed certain less than salubrious dynamics not only within this sector but in the wider political and business world. As my own children and their generation enter the corporate world, I had been reflecting on how I could share some experiences and insights into behaviours, with their underlying motivations and sometimes apparent contradictions, and capture these within the wrapper of something hopefully also entertaining - a mystery thriller.

However, for me, the target audience is much broader - all my chosen beta readers of the draft manuscripts were adults from different backgrounds and their distinct feedback, interestingly, focused on different facets of the story. For example, I haven’t gone easy on the investment banking culture highlighting the egos, the greed and the deceit that underpins many careers and ambitions, but I have tried to provide a more nuanced and realistic lens into trading floor behaviours than many of the current banker-bashing literary and media portrayals which often feed, arguably deliberately, the sometime willing hypocrisy of society. Others appreciated the three love stories weaved within the plot with their different catalysts, motivations and ultimately tragedies. Therefore, I hope readers of all interests enjoy and take something different from this novel.”

Out Now: ISBN: 9781836280248 Price: £10.99

What We Thought Female First

A cleverely written story line that will appeal to readers, as greed and power lead to a life of lies, deceit, and far more. "The more you make the more you want and you don't care how you get it", they will stop at nothing to achieve their ambitions. We found this novel very compelling

Female First: Natalie K

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

