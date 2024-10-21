The Book

Contemporary Ghostly drama - An Eagle Blind

The remote baroque palace of GOLIGHTLY; ‘2.5 miles to the nearest village . . .’ somewhere in northern England, has a ‘bewitching’ effect on people, not the least LORNA who rashly takes part in an experimental séance there apparently triggering a series of strange and violent events.

Has she released something evil? Is it a set of freakish coincidences, or is she playacting to hide a past which is gradually catching up with her?

Can down-to-earth journalist partner CHAS bring some sense to the situation? As the two of them work to rescue Lorna’s beleaguered life and find out the truth they uncover shattering realities.

The Author

Author Brooke Fieldhouse

Brooke Fieldhouse is an interior designer turned writer. He has published short fiction for Writing Magazine, Scribble and Fiction on the Web, as well as full-length novels, The Gilded Ones (2018), Escape from the Temple (2023), and a short story collection, The Hidden Apartment & Other Stories (2020) (all published by Matador). He has also had considerable success with his non-fiction book Architecture York: Twentieth Century Plus (2022). He lives in York.

How The Book Came About

Brooke explains: “Over the years I have developed a concern about the now unavoidable consequences of the damage done to the world environment over the last fifty years, coupled with motor car dependence and the manipulations of social media and newsfeeds. I wanted to frame these and present them within a dreamlike formalist situation for which I drew strong inspiration from Alain Resnais’ movie Last Year at Marienbad.”

What We Thought

This is a must read for anyone concerned about the environment and the effect humans are having along with the effects of social media platforms. It presents these subjects in a completely unique way that the readers can relate to, we have never read a more interesting work of fiction. Matt Shine

RELEASED DATE: 28/09/2024 ISBN: 9781805145134 Price: £11.99

