The Book

How mistakes made in our youth can destroy us as adults

Touch Paper

In a secluded fisherman’s cabin perched on the cliffs, a terrible incident occurred. Is history now about to repeat itself?

In a small seaside town on the Norfolk coast, Becky Sullivan seduces a young teacher from her sixth form college. Together with her friends, they entice him to the deserted cabin with the intention of blackmailing him. But tragedy strikes when he suffers a heart attack and they flee, leaving him alone to die.

Five years later, Becky returns to the town hoping to make amends with his widow. However, the town and her old friends cannot escape the dark secrets that still haunt them, and Becky’s return opens up old wounds and rivalries.

As the past threatens to unravel, will the truth finally come out, and who will be destroyed if it does?

The Author

Author David Ford

David Ford was born in Devon and lives in East London. For thirty-five years he worked in central government, mainly as a senior policy advisor on crime issues in the Home Office. A collection of his poetry has been published by the Happenstance Press and his first novel, Come Sunday, was published in 2023. David is married with two daughters.

How The Book Came About

David explains: “The book was inspired by some torn up and discarded snapshots of teenagers drinking that I found in a burnt-out building on the coast of Norfolk. I wanted to explore how tragic mistakes made when we are young can haunt our adult lives."

RELEASE DATE: 28/11/2024 ISBN: 9781835740828 Price: £8.99

by Matt Shine for www.femalefirst.co.uk

find me on and follow me on