The Book

Aspasia 'The Immigrant Queen'

A riveting and engaging true story of an extraordinary woman who defied ancient Greek standards and became the First Lady of Athens.

Aspasia falls passionately in love with Pericles, the leading statesman of Fifth Century Athens. Artists, writers and thinkers frequent her salon. She hides her past as a sex-worker, trafficked to the city, and becomes Pericles’ lover. Her writings attract the attention of Socrates, and she becomes the only woman to join his circle. She is known throughout the city for her beauty and wit and strives to become recognised as an intellectual alongside men.

Pericles’ enemies attack him through Aspasia and charge her with blasphemy. As a foreigner she faces execution, but her impassioned address to the jury shames the city and saves her. Pericles is spellbound, they marry, and she becomes First Lady of Athens.

Then the Spartans invade Attica.

The Immigrant Queen tells the true story of how Aspasia, the most remarkable woman in the city, triumphed against all the odds.

The Author

Author Peter Taylor-Gooby

Peter Taylor-Gooby OBE is a leading social policy academic. He has published widely and made many TV and radio appearances. He previously worked as a teacher, an antique dealer, in a social security office and on adventure playgrounds. The Immigrant Queen is Peter’s fourth book with Troubador Publishing. He is based in Canterbury.

How The Book Came About

Peter explains: “I’ve always been fascinated by ancient Athens. How could one city produce so much in drama, poetry, history and philosophy – and democracy - in so short a period? How could such a civilised people at the same time be so brutal to slaves, foreigners and immigrants and so contemptuous of women?

I’ve also been fascinated by the story of Aspasia, trafficked to Athens as a sex-worker, yet rising to become the lover – and wife – of Pericles, the leading statesman. She wrote philosophical dialogues, was the only woman to join the circle around Socrates and was recognised by other philosophers. She wrote Pericles’ most famous speeches, modelled for the statue of Athene on the Parthenon, escaped from a charge of blasphemy carrying the death-penalty through her own oratory and was famous throughout the city for her beauty and wit. She was truly a remarkable woman.

I feel Aspasia’s story should be told in a way that helps people understand what it was like to be a woman of ideas in fifth-century Athens.”

RELEASE DATE: 28/11/2024 ISBN: 9781836280606 Price: £10.99

by Matt Shine for www.femalefirst.co.uk

