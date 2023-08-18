Churchwood has never needed The Wartime Bookshop, or its community, more. But when the bookshop comes under threat at the worst possible time, can Alice, Kate and Naomi pull together to keep spirits high?

The Wartime Bookshop

Kate has always found life on Brimbles Farm difficult, but she is struggling more than ever to find time for the bookshop, for her friends - and especially for handsome pilot Leo Kinsella. Can two Land Girls help? Or will they be more trouble than they're worth?

Naomi has found new friends and purpose through the bookshop and is happier than she's been in a long time - until she finds evidence that her husband is being unfaithful. With old insecurities rearing up, she needs to uncover the truth.

Alice worries for her fiancé Daniel away fighting in the war and frets over the loss of her financial independence following an injury to her hand. With no job opportunities in Churchwood, might she find work somewhere else?

A lovely novel that champions the virtues of friendships and how much can be achieved when people step up to the cause. This is the ultimate feel good book for those who love wartime drama novels. A must read this summer.

LESLEY EAMES has 90 published short stories to her credit alongside four historical sagas set around the time of WW1 and into the Roaring 20s. The Wartime Bookshop is her fifth book and her first venture into the WW2 period. Originally from the north west of England (Manchester), Lesley's home is now Hertfordshire where The Wartime Bookshop's fictional village of Churchwood is set. Along her journey as a writer, Lesley has been thrilled to have enjoyed success in competitions as varied as crime writing to writing for children. She is particularly honoured to have won the Festival of Romance New Talent Award, the Romantic Novelists' Association's Elizabeth Goudge Cup and to have been twice shortlisted in the UK Romantic Novel Awards (RONAs).

Land Girls At The Wartime Bookshop is out now from Penguin Paperback price £7.99