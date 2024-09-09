The Blitz Detective is set during World War II, when German bombs rained down nightly on London. This instalment set in the shady streets of Soho provides perfect opportunities for the city's criminal fraternity.

The Soho Murder

About the book:

December 1940. New Year's Eve draws closer, but crowds will not be gathering on the steps of St Paul’s Cathedral to celebrate. After a quiet Christmas, the whole area has just suffered London’s most devastating air raid since the start of the Blitz and waves of incendiary bombs have burnt the heart of British book publishing to the ground.

Detective Inspector John Jago finds a desolate woman sitting among the ruins of her family business and must break the news – her husband’s been found shot dead at their home in Soho. An antiquarian bookseller, he’d just acquired a mysterious volume which is priceless – and missing. Did someone covet it enough to kill for it?

Obsessive collectors and unscrupulous dealers haunt Jago's descent into Soho’s underworld, where he finds criminals are branching out in the shadows of the blackout.

The Soho Murder by Mike Hollow is Published 24 October 2024 Hardback Price £22.00 ISBN 9780749030391 Allison & Busby

About the author:

Mike Hollow was born in West Ham and grew up in Romford, Essex. He studied Russian and French at the University of Cambridge and then worked for the BBC. In 2002 he went freelance as a copywriter, journalist and editor. Mike also works as a poet and translator.

