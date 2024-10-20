The Book

I Plead Alter Ego

Clare is a successful but newly divorced woman who battles various mental health issues. These include sex addiction, alcoholism, OCD, an eating disorder and depression. She juggles her demanding career and life as a single parent, all the while trying to hide her increasingly uncontrollable behaviour, which manifests itself as an alter ego called Roxy.

At the dawn of a new digital age, Clare joins Facebook, a newly released social media website that has taken over from MySpace, where she connects and meets with a former flame. Following an emotionally sadomasochistic dalliance with this former lover, Clare then has a string of casual sex encounters with strangers. She has a growing drink problem that sees the alter ego Roxy take over the decision-making, often leading Clare into dangerous situations. Her growing dependency displays itself through obsessive-compulsive traits such as excessive cleaning, exercising and handwashing while, at night time, she has insomnia and often thinks about death.

Clare spirals out of control and falls into a deep depression, but can she hope to find a way out?

The Author

Author Amanda Verrall

Amanda Verrall is a former British army soldier who served in the Royal Corps of Signals. She later studied Accounting & Finance at the University of Teesside, before embarking on a long and successful career in procurement. During the covid years, she gave up this career to become an oil rig worker. She is the mother of two grown up children and nanna to a bouncing bundle of joy.

How The Book Came About

Amanda explains: “‘I Plead Alter Ego’ is a deeply personal journey, inspired by my own experiences but woven into a fictional narrative. The book delves into the complexities of the human mind and emotions, exploring personal experiences that led me to a series of emotionally charged and risky encounters.

Through Clare’s eyes, readers will navigate the intricacies of modern-day dating, addiction, and mental health struggles. This book is not just a story; it’s a reflection of the battles we all face and the strength we find within ourselves.

I hope ‘I Plead Alter Ego’ resonates with readers, offering both a gripping tale and recognition of issues they might be facing in their own lives. My varied life experiences have contributed to the depth and authenticity of this story. It is a raw and honest portrayal of my own struggles and addictions.

‘I Plead Alter Ego’ is a compelling and thought-provoking read, especially for those interested in psychological dramas and character-driven stories.”

What We Thought

Love from another angle, gritty, intense and visceral, a novel which takes the reader on a rollercoaster of emotions amid the spiralling downfall of the main character, Clare. This is modern day romance hang on as you ride the rollercoaster of modern day love. A brilliant novel Female First

RELEASE DATE: 28/10/2024 ISBN: 9781836280125 Price: £11.99

by Matt Shine for www.femalefirst.co.uk

find me on and follow me on