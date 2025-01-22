About the book:

Murder At Lords Staion

New instalment from the London Underground Station Mysteries series, Murder at Lord’s Station by Jim Eldridge.

Murder at Lord’s Station is the third instalment of a new series from Jim Eldridge, author of the bestselling Museum and Hotel Mysteries, which follows Inspector Coburg and Sergeant Lampson as they unravel a mysterious murder committed with a cricket bat.

In this series, Eldridge explores crimes in the derelict London Underground stations during World War Two, tapping into our perennial fascination with London and its underground railway.

London, March 1941. The Blitz continues to cast a shadow over the city’s brightest spots such as the Café de Paris. Having narrowly escaped a devastating bomb attack on the nightclub, Detective Chief Inspector Coburg and Sergeant Lampson are called to the disused Lord’s Underground station where the body of a man has been discovered.

The dead man was beaten to death by what may have been a cricket bat. Is he linked to the British Empire XI, made up of players from Great Britain and far-flung corners of the globe, who are playing at the world-famous Lord’s cricket ground? Coburg and Lampson are put in a spin by this complex case.

About the author:

Author Jim Eldridge

Jim Eldridge was born in central London towards the end of World War II, and survived attacks by V2 rockets on the King's Cross area where he lived. In 1971 he sold his first sitcom to the BBC and had his first book commissioned. Since then he has had more than one hundred books published, with sales of over three million copies. He lives in Kent with his wife.

Murder at Lord’s Station by Jim Eldridge: published 20th February in paperback £9.99 ISBN 9780749030889

