Is That It Then by Jenny Thomas

Romance and the often dismissed older generation - A novel set against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic in North London, Is That It, Then? follows a diverse cast of mainly older characters who have found, or who are looking for, new relationships.

Is That It, Then? is a poignant and authentic portrayal of a generation often overlooked in novels. This moving narrative delves into the lives of characters grappling with anxiety, frustration, desire, temptation, illness, and the complexities of ageing. Through their experiences, the novel explores the profound question of what it truly means to be human, offering readers a compelling and thought-provoking journey into human nature.

About The Author

Retired Head of Exercise and Health Department at Morley College, Jenny Thomas was inspired to set up local Book Groups where she recognised the lack of novels portraying active, healthy older characters, leading her to publish The Silver Swimmers. Advocating for representation, she highlights the underrepresentation of Boomers in literature despite being avid readers. Jenny’s work extends beyond fiction, with contributions to articles, poems, and Over Streams and Squirrel Woods.

How The Book Came About

Jenny explains: “I am retired from my last position of Head of Exercise and Health Department at Morley College Adult Education College. In setting up Book Groups, I became conscious of how there were very few novels with older characters who were healthy, active and striving for new experiences, romances, careers and lives. The older characters in novels are usually a bed blocking statistic, part of a selfish, narcissistic generation - or a drag on society, having to be cared for,

I firmly believe that Boomers are possibly the richest cohort - and have the time to read! Now that increasing numbers of the Boomer generation are living longer, older adults are now the fastest-growing segment of the UK and US populations. Why are there so few novels about them, yet they are the most likely to read and buy books? They set up book groups and would love to read novels pertinent to their lives.

So it was time someone wrote this kind of novel. I hope women of my generation and beyond will enjoy the representation I’ve given them!”

RELEASE DATE: 28/10/2024 ISBN: 9781835740545 Price: £9.99