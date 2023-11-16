Alice, Kate, and Naomi want to keep the magic of Christmas alive in their village of Churchwood, but with a thief in the area and a new family that shuns the local community are only the first of their problems...

Christmas At The Wartime Bookshop

Naomi is fighting to free herself from Alexander Harrington - the man who married her for her money then kept a secret family behind her back. But will she be able to achieve the independence she craves?

Alice's dreams came true when she married sweetheart Daniel. Now he has returned to the fighting, but Alice is delighted to discover that she's carrying his child. Will the family make it through the war unscathed?

While Kate's life on Brimbles Farm has never been easy, she now has help from land girls Pearl and Ruby. But what will it mean for them all when Kate's brother returns from the war with terrible injuries? And why has pilot Leo, the man she loves, stopped writing?

As ever, the Wartime Bookshop is a source of community and comfort. But disaster is about to strike

Christmas At The Wartime Bookshop is out 23rd November 2023 | Penguin | Paperback | £7.99 |

About The Author

LESLEY EAMES is an award winning author of historical sagas. Having previously written sagas set around the time of the First World War, she ventured into the Second World War period with her fifth book, The Wartime Bookshop.

Originally from the Northwest of England (Manchester), Lesley's home is now Hertfordshire where The Wartime Bookshop's fictional village of Churchwood is set.

Lesley has enjoyed success in competitions as varied as crime writing to writing for children and is particularly honoured to have won the Festival of Romance New Talent Award, the Romantic Novelists' Association's Elizabeth Goudge Cup and to have been twice shortlisted in the UK Romantic Novel Awards (RONAs).

by Matt Shine for www.femalefirst.co.uk

