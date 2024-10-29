The Book

Unapologetic and Daring Poetry - The Dream Must Die

Jacob Davies presents his darkest, wittiest and most cynical collection of poetry yet with ‘The Dream Must Die’. In this emotionally diverse and thought-provoking anthology, Davies presents the light and dark aspects of modern life in a way only he can; showcasing emotions of euphoria to desperation, and all in between.

In his new collection, Davies showcases themes of desperation, longing, nostalgia alongside societal pressures such as marriage and children. Typical of his work, Davies also delves into ideas of nostalgia and introspection with this collection, providing his melancholic and poignant reflections on the passage of time and loss.

The speaker draws inspiration from people and places throughout, in poems such as ‘Hugs at the Station’ and ‘Quarry Hill’. He presents the intricacies of the human mind in ‘Dear Shauna’ and ‘Mother of the Accused’, and the complexity of relationships in ‘Your Wedding Day’ and ‘Engaged at Nineteen’, all through the medium of his distinctive delivery of rhythmic, bleak and unique verse.

About The Author

Jacob Davies is a performance poet from West Yorkshire. He has previously published two collections of poetry ‘The Things They’ve Never Seen’ (2020) and ‘Every Night is November’ (2022).

How The Book Came To Be

Jacob explains: “I see the poetry, and feel a rhythmic verse in almost everything I experience. My poetry is the strongest and most tangible method I have to understand and document my life. I have an insatiable urge to write and to create something artistic. This is how ‘The Dream Must Die’ was created.

My inspiration comes from the people and places around me, and very ordinary everyday things. The collection is littered with textual references, from Shakespeare to The Smiths, and pays homage to my inspirations from literature and music, including Morrissey, Anne Sexton, Stuart Murdoch, Mark Morriss and many others.”

What We Think

This is a collection of poetry, it is hard hitting and unapologetic. The subjects intense, enjoyable and totally relatable, exploring humanity as dark, gritty, real, presenting the negativity aspects of life, delivered with both artistry and passion. Perfect for all lovers of poetry Female First

RELEASE DATE: 28/11/2024 ISBN: 9781836280712 Price: £9.99

by Matt Shine for www.femalefirst.co.uk

