More Lakeland Larks, Laughter and Lunacies is the sequel to Anna Nolans’s first book, both reflecting her Polish ebullience and penchant for irreverent satire and comic verses. More Lakeland Larks, Laughter and Lunacies can also be seen as a love letter to the Lake District – Nolan’s home and playground.

This exuberant and frolicsome book balances Nolan’s car-less Lakeland escapades and mishaps with her jocular musings and satirical asides. The latter touch on a wide range of topics, including the hilarities of culture clashes between native Britons and a foreigner in their midst, the quirks of human nature, the political shenanigans one can’t help but notice – and even some very funny grammatical errors!

More Lakeland Larks, Laughter and Lunacies is a series of humorous anecdotes and witty digressions richly interspersed with comic verses, with no particular chronology, which makes it perfect for being dipped in and out.

Anna explains: “This is a sequel to my first Lakeland Larks book because I couldn’t pack as much as I wanted to into the first book! I have lived in the Lake District (in Keswick) for the past 26 years and am a very keen fell-walker. I started climbing mountains in Poland (I’m Polish) in the Sixties, and, in Britain, I have scaled all the so-called Wainwright fells (214 of them) 10 times over, which, given that neither my husband nor I drive, is quite a feat. I have also climbed all the outlying Lakeland fells and nearly all of the 541 so-called Birketts (Lakeland fells over 1,000 feet high). Moreover, I lead a local walking group for Skiddaw U3A (over the years, I have led nearly 250 group walks). So criss-crossing Lakeland fells and climbing Lake District mountains is what I do, which is why the area constitutes the natural subject of my writing as well as providing the perfect canvas for a range of my humorous anecdotes, musings and asides.

I have been writing for publication for over 25 years and, in addition to countless articles on English grammar, punctuation and usage, have written five books (and translated and edited a sixth: a wartime memoir by my late mother). In other words, writing is also what I do, despite the fact that I am a non-native speaker of English. In this, passion and purpose collide and have found the perfect outlet.”

Author Anna Nolan

Author Bio

Anna Nolan is a Polish linguist, educationalist, author and satirist with a penchant for irreverent satire and comic verse, humour being in her DNA. Besotted with the English language, Anna worked as a teacher of English, broadcaster at the BBC, manager of public examinations and developer of national qualifications in both England and Scotland. Now retired, she writes, climbs Lakeland mountains and leads a walking group.

More Lakeland Larks, Laughter and Lunacies is released 28th September 2024 ISBN: 9781835740507 Price: £8.99

