The Book

A Salisbury Tendresse: Radu Herklots

A collection of eleven short stories from the author of the successful ‘John Tedesco crime series’

The title story, ‘A Salisbury Tendresse’ introduces Stephen and Joanna, two middle-aged newcomers to Salisbury who set out nervously on what may or may not turn out to be a romantic adventure.

In the other stories, we meet Maureen, who hates what has happened to her small town in Devon and decides to take matters into her own hands, the young artist and his wife whose struggle through the Covid pandemic is rewarded with the joy of an unexpected addition to the family and Rex, a widower struggling with grief. Other characters include Shane Meredith, a wannabe rock god from 1960s Plymouth, the denizens of the pub in ‘Backwoodsmen’ and a group of old friends from university clinging on to past glories in ‘The Autumn Men’.

For fans of John Tedesco, there is a bonus story featuring the familiar cast, ‘A Close Encounter’.

Meet The Author

Author Radu Herklots

Radu Herklots grew up in Plymouth and studied law at Kingston University, London and the College of Law, Guildford. He practised as a solicitor for over thirty years and now lives in Salisbury where he divides his time between writing the John Tedesco Cathedral Murder Mystery series, volunteering at the cathedral and following his local football club.

How The Came About

Radu explains: “I’ve always loved the stories of quiet people and the depths of their emotions that might not be immediately apparent. I wanted to write from a predominantly male perspective and set the stories in places that I know well.

I also feel strongly that there are too few voices from the South West in contemporary literature. I wanted to give a voice to these people, and at the same time explore themes of caring for elderly parents, struggling to keep up with friendship groups, as well as the excitement of new life and the pain of grief. I also felt the need to highlight that this region, the south west, has its own challenges beneath the beautiful veneer, a theme I explore in 'Maureen the Community champion’.”

RELEASE DATE: 28/11/2024 ISBN: 9781836280163 Price: £8.99

