The Book

Salie Thomas's Something's Wrong In Paradise Cove

After the death of her husband, Gracie leaves her home and friends in London to begin a new life with her children. She moves to Worcester, then takes a holiday in Devon and finds a beautiful cove near a quarry and a picturesque windmill and decides to call it Paradise Cove.

But things take a dark and sinister turn when her friend dies, and Gracie becomes the victim of an attempted murder. She realises quickly that there is something very wrong in Paradise Cove.

With heartbreak, attempted murder and a mysterious death, will Gracie find her happily ever after?

The Author

Salie Thomas was born in 1941 and studied English and History at Tunstall Hall College in Market Drayton. Her first job was working with hunters and show jumpers and she later founded Helshaw Grange Stud for thoroughbred racehorses. Salie lives in Shropshire and Something’s Wrong in Paradise Cove is her second novel.

How the book Came To Be

Salie explains: “I have loved writing since my school days, always submitting short stories to my English teacher. However, my busy family life raising 2 children and 2 foster children, and my career working with race horses meant that I just didn’t have the time to pursue writing. While suffering with long Covid for 8 ½ months, I finally had the opportunity to write, and this drive and focus really aided my recovery.

I chose to set the book in Dartmouth, Devon as it is a nostalgic place for me, having spent many childhood holidays there with my family. The beautiful atmospheric landscape felt like the perfect setting for a thriller.”

Out Now: ISBN: 9781836280644 Price: £9.99

A tense thriller when a recently widowed wife moves to her idealic place to start over again but the peace and quiet gets shattered by the death of her friend and then an attempt on her own life. Will the culprit be identified before they return for her. A cleverly written plot with a surprising ending - a brilliant read. Female first Natalie K

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

