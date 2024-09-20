Are you feeling it too? The genuine urge to hunker down, a growing need for rest, a deep desire to seek comfort?

Self Care For Winter

As the days become shorter and the cold descends, hibernation mode sets in. While seasonal change is a normal part of the natural world, many of us feel we should have the same levels of energy all year round.

The result is that our incessant drive to grow and out-perform can often leave us feeling frustrated and disheartened with our lower levels of energy and reduced productivity.

But what if there was a better way to approach the winter season? How can we hibernate but not stagnate; comfort ourselves without self-sabotage and find the light these dark months have to offer?

Chartered psychologist and self-care expert Suzy Reading has devised 7 steps to not only survive but to feel nourished, healthy and inspired in the winter months. By embracing the lessons from the natural world - from regulating light activity to warming body movements - you will learn how to alter your daily rhythms so that you can embrace winter.

Through honouring lower energy levels and listening to what your body needs in the colder months, this can be an opportunity to rekindle joy and find fulfilment in every season of life.

Approaching winter doesn't have to be full of dread - so snuggle in and learn the key to thriving in the colder months.

Self Care For Winter is published by ASTER 26th September 2024 Hardback £16.99

Suzy Reading

Author Bio

Suzy Reading is one of the top UK experts on self-care. A Chartered Psychologist, yoga teacher and coach, she has over two decades of experience in the health and wellbeing industry, with qualifications in personal training from Australia and yoga teacher training accreditation from The Life Centre in London. She draws these modalities together with psychology to help people build sustainable healthy lifestyle habits.

Suzy is also the Psychology Expert for wellbeing brand Neom Organics and is a founding member of the 'Nourish' app. She figure skated her way through her childhood, growing up on the Northern Beaches of Sydney, and now makes her home in the hills of Hertfordshire, UK.

She is the author of many self-care books including The Self-Care Revolution, Stand Tall Like a Mountain, Self-care for Tough Times, This Book Will (Help) Make You Happy, And Breathe, Sit to Get Fit and Rest to Reset. Her self- care card deck The Little Box of Self-Care is available now.

www.suzyreading.co.uk instagram.com/suzyreading twitter.com/suzyreading

by Matt Shine for www.femalefirst.co.uk

