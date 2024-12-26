The Book

'Saniya' by Author Zara M

A contemporary piece of women’s fiction that follows Saniya, a therapist and mother, as she faces the turmoil of an abusive marriage, whilst also being haunted by her childhood trauma. Saniya's journey embodies courage, resilience, and the power of self-discovery amid adversity.

Saniya, a successful therapist who helps her clients navigate through conflict and trauma, outwardly has the perfect life. To them, she is an inspiring and optimistic person who, through hope, brings positive change to their lives.

In reality, Saniya’s life is anything but perfect, and the secrets she carries are a heavy burden.

Will she risk it all to strive for that perfect life, even if it destroys everything she has ever held dear?

This is a story of one woman’s journey that cascades through multi-layered cycles of conflict and turmoil.

This is the story of a wounded healer.

This is Saniya’s story.

The Author

Zara M is a psychotherapist and a freelance writer from Pakistan. Saniya is Zara’s first novel and combines her passion for psychology and writing.

How The Book Came About

Zara explains: “I was inspired by stories of women I worked with as a therapist. There were taboo issues that were considered shameful in ‘good families’ but were more common than I had thought. I wanted to write a woman’s story that throws light on controversial conversations and, more importantly, inspires women to stand up and believe in themselves. Saniya’s story is a story of many women in Pakistan.”

RELEASE DATE: 28/01/2025 ISBN: 9781835741115 Price: £9.99

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

