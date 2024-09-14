Shay Dunne is a poison pen. Not that she wants to be one. But a recent tragedy in her life has left her hell-bent on dishing out some punishment to the two people she blames. Sending them a letter containing a vague accusation will do the trick.

Someone To Blame

Only the letters set in motion a series of unintended consequences, and Shay soon discovers that in the close-knit Irish village she calls home, a community still reeling from Covid, there are sinister secrets everywhere.

The Author

J. J. Green is an Irish writer who hails from Donegal and lives in Derry. She writes both fiction and non-fiction. Her non-fiction work is published as political essays focusing on economic and environmental injustice. Her first novel, The Last Good Summer, was published in February 2023. Someone To Blame is her second novel.

The Story Behind The Story

J. J. Green explains: “The inspiration for the book came from a story I was told when I was little about a woman who sent anonymous letters to people living in her village. I found the story fascinating and it always stayed with me. I thought it might make an intriguing story, writing about the consequences that anonymous letters would have on a tight-knit community where some people had carefully guarded secrets.”

RELEASE DATE: 28/10/2024 ISBN: 9781835740606 Price: £9.49

About the Author

by Matt Shine for www.femalefirst.co.uk

find me on and follow me on