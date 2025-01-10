The Book

The Archivists by Martin Ikedais

The Archivists is a three-part series of journals, diaries, and letters, akin to an archival record, taking the reader on a journey through space and time, a journey, which, unbeknown to the readers or protagonists, is manipulated by a young girl, imprisoned within the timeless realm of the tyrannical Moloch. Seeking to escape his influence, the child uses her gifts and ingenuity to end his reign of terror.

Bequeathed documents unknowingly involve Marcus Eaton and his girlfriend into an ancient and deadly conspiracy. Abducted and then imprisoned, Marcus writes of his experiences, recounting his travels investigating his uncle’s discoveries.

Dr Regina Padgett, the sole survivor from a failed space expedition, grants Inquisitor Walter de Boer access to her memories. Later ordered to a secret facility for further scrutiny, she chances upon the testimony of Marcus Eaton and realises her crewmates were transported far into the past. Horrified by this, she joins forces with an intelligent garment called ‘Suit’ and escapes. Travelling across the globe to study the remains of her crewmates, she learns of Moloch’s plans, and after battling to enter his realm, she ends his tyranny for good.

The Author

Author Martin Ikadais writer of The Archivists

Martin Ikedais has worked in the science education sector for over thirty years. A metal detecting enthusiast, he enjoys local history and countryside walks. Although a keen writer since childhood, The Archivists is his first novel. Born in Dorking, he now lives in Guildford, Surrey.

How 'The Archivists' Came About

Martin explains: "The book's depth and detail hails back to when sci-fi contained less fantasy, more real science, and a greater intimacy with its characters. The Archivists is unusual as a science fiction novel because the reader is external to the science fiction content. It is as if we are looking in on the lives of those influenced or manipulated by science fiction things or events."

RELEASE DATE: 28/01/2025 ISBN: 9781836281856 Price: £11.99

by Matt Shine for www.femalefirst.co.uk

