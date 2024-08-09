Adele has confirmed that she is engaged to Rich Paul.

The 36-year-old singer has been in a relationship with sports agent Rich, 42, and while the two have been rumored to be set to tie the knot for some time, it is only now that she has commented on the news herself as she flashed her ring at an audience member who proposed to her.

Speaking live on stage at her 'Adele in Munich' show on Saturday (09.08.24), she said: "I can't marry you, I'm already getting married! But I appreciate it, thank you."

The 'Easy On Me' songstress - who was previously married to Simon Konecki, 50, from 2018 until 2021 and has 11-year-old son Angelo with him - is coming towards the end of her 'Weekends With Adele' residency in Las Vegas with the final leg of dates set to take place later this year, and an insider recently claimed that she will spend next year with her family.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "She has had a busy few years since releasing her album '30' in 2021, and it has surpassed her expectations.

"Adele has had incredible opportunities and it’s been a dream come true. No other artist has ever done anything like this residency and she feels like it is a real moment of crowning glory.

"She has a few more dates in Las Vegas later this year, which were rearranged due to illness a few months back, but after that, she will be walking away from music for an extended break.

"It’s time to focus on her family and enjoying her life away from the spotlight again."

The Grammy Award-winning star recently revealed her plans to have another baby, and is hoping to have a little girl this time.

She said: "Once I am done with all my ­obligations and all of my shows, I want to have a baby.

"I want a girl because I’ve already got a boy. I feel like she might be like the person I love the most in the world, but also probably hate the most in the world - that is what I feel will happen.

"She’s going to put me in my place all the time, isn’t she?"