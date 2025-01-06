Adrien Brody feels he's had "a lot of peaks and a lot of valleys" in his career.

Adrien Brody at the Golden Globes

The 51-year-old actor won the Golden Globe for Best Actor for his performance in 'The Brutalist', the epic period drama film, on Sunday night (05.01.25), and after receiving his gong, Adrien reflected on the journey he's been through in the movie business.

He said in the press room: "I’ve had a long life and career and a lot of peaks and a lot of valleys. It’s given me perspective, it’s given me great appreciation for this moment because it can go away."

Adrien insisted that he feels "very grateful" for all of his career success.

The actor - who plays a Jewish refugee post-World War Two in the movie - shared: "I’ve had a very blessed career, but it’s still a challenge to find work such as this."

Meanwhile, Adrien recently insisted that his success has "never been easy".

The veteran actor - who previously won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in 'The Pianist' - believes he's ultimately benefited and learned from a series of setbacks earlier in his career.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Adrien explained: "You do not listen until you fail or until it really hurts."

The actor observed that there have been "many chapters" in his career and that he's suffering numerous "hardships" en route to success in the film industry.

Adrien said: "For a shift to occur, there has to be enlightenment. Enlightenment comes oftentimes through suffering or hardships. I’ve had a very blessed life and career, but it’s never been easy. The thing to know is there are many chapters."