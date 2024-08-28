Adwoa Aboah has become a mother.

Adwoa Aboah welcomed a baby girl with her partner Daniel Wheatley

The 32-year-old British model took to Instagram on Tuesday (27.08.24) to announce the arrival of her daughter, Shy Trinity Afua Wheatley, whom she has with skater Daniel Wheatley.

The new mum shared a series of snaps, including her holding the newborn's teeny toes and two close-ups of her in labour, and revealed her little girl was born via “emergency caesarean”.

She captioned the post: "Our stunner of a daughter was born at 11:22pm on the 23rd of August by emergency caesarean.

“Our hearts have literally exploded into a million pieces.”

Sharing her name, she added: “Shy Trinity Afua Wheatley.”

Shy's names have special meanings with Afua being an Akan tradition meaning "born on Friday"

On her Instagram Stories, she explained: “Linked to fertility by its variant Efua, Afua celebrates the value of life, the gift of birth, and existence itself."

Trinity, meanwhile, is after Carrie-Ann Moss' character in 'The Matrix'.

Fellow model Hailey Bieber, who just welcomed her first child, son Jack Blues Bieber, with husband Justin Bieber, took to the comments section to congratulate the couple.

She wrote: "baby Shy!!!!"

Pop star Charli XCX wrote: "Congratulationssssssssass (sic)"

Adwoa confirmed her pregnancy by having a "Rihanna moment" at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6, where she cradled her bare baby bump.

She later told Harper's Bazaar: “I mean, I’m bringing life into this world. So I think I kind of am the theme in a way, just by being pregnant.

"Going back to the pregnancy, it’s like there is an insecurity and I was either just gonna pop out a baby or do something like the Met.”