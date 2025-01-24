Alan Cumming thinks it is "important" to surround himself with those who share his political views.

The 59-year-old actor - who is married to artist Grant Shaffer - has lived in the United States for a number of years but is planning to spend more time in his native Scotland, especially after the election of President Donald Trump.

Speaking on the 'How To Be 60' podcast, he said: "My husband and I are planning to split our time between here and New York. Rather than, before, we kind of had a holiday home here. So I've been planning to do that as a thing in my life. But, also my work, 'The Traitors', so once a year I'm here for a month. I made two films here; last year. It's almost as if the universe is pulling me back, and I realise how good it feels and how important it is to be around people who share my values.

"I lived in New York for a long time, and I love living in New York but more and more with the political situation in America, I realise that people don't share my values. It's so great when you're here that even someone who is very on the right wing, still thinks it's important to have a safety net and be kind and compassionate."

The Tony Award-winning star explained that it seems as if it is "every man for himself" in the US at the moment, but has learned with age that it is "important to be compassionate" in life.

He added: "In America, that's clearly not the case and the American dream is really every man for himself.

"I value more and more now being here, and after a couple of months, Grant said he just loved the fact that no one around him had a gun.

"In America, you just assume that people have got guns. I think it's important to be compassionate. It's not a choice, it's just part of who you are. That gets really important as you get older.