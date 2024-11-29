Alex James has already spent all of the money he earned from Blur's recent reunion.

The Brit pop rockers got back together last year to play a pair of huge shows at London's Wembley Stadium and release new album 'The Ballad of Darren' and now bassist Alex has confessed he made a fortune from the project but it's all been spent on converting a barn on his farm into a luxury annexe.

He told The Times newspaper: "It’s all gone now ... I’ve been rich, I’ve been poor. Rich is definitely better, but there are so many other things more important than money."

Blur's reunion is being followed by the hotly-anticipated return of Oasis next summer when they will kick off a massive tour which includes five dates at Wembley Stadium.

When asked about the comeback of Blur's infamous Brit pop rivals, Alex told the publication: "I'm delighted for them."

However, Alex admitted he probably won't go along to any of the shows, adding: "I don’t think so. I saw them play in a pub in San Francisco in 1994.

"They were great. I’d go back to that one. It was good. They both really had something."

Alex has written about the Blur reunion in his new book 'Over the Rainbow: Tales from an Unexpected Year' and revealed he had no idea if they would shift enough tickets to sell out the 90,000 Wembley Stadium.

In the tome, he explained: "It had been eight winters since the band had last played a note together. We hadn’t spoken to, or even shouted at, each other for two years.

"And there was no guarantee that anyone else was still interested. That’s something you never really know until you actually start trying to sell tickets — and we had a lot of tickets to sell.

"This would be our biggest ever show. Would anyone really be persuaded to go to downtown Brent on a Saturday night in summertime?"

He was amazed when the first night sold out in minutes and told The Times it was an easy decision to agree to a second show at the venue.

Alex said: "I was walking into [London festive attraction] Winter Wonderland when I got that call. ‘Do you think we should add another night?’ The first thing [wife] Claire said was, ‘Harry Styles is doing four.’ Keeping it real."