Alicia Keys has warned Americans not to "turn back the clock" by voting for Donald Trump.

Alicia Keys says Donald Trump getting into power again will make Americans' lives like a 'dystopian Netflix show'

The 'Empire State of Mind' hitmaker took to the stand to support Kamala Harris at the Vice President's rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday (02.11.24) and said a vote for Trump or not voting at all in the November 5 election will lead to a "cruel tomorrow".

She said: “If you don’t vote for her, or you don’t vote at all, you’re voting for the chaos and the hate.

“You’re voting for a cruel tomorrow for immigrants, people of colour, women, girls, our children and our planet."

Alicia says voting for the first Black female president will inspire future generations from underrepresented backgrounds.

She went on: “It’s crazy because too many people think women can’t lead just because they haven’t seen enough of it. When our kids look around their classrooms at the pictures of presidents on the wall, every single one is a man, one Black guy. No wonder it is hard for many to imagine a female president. They have never seen one, and if they can’t see it, how can they believe it?”

The 43-year-old singer insisted women's rights are at stake if Republican Trump is re-elected.

Referring to Roe. vs. Wade being overturned in 2022 – leaving millions of women in the US without the constitutional right to abortion - she said: "That’s why we can’t get comfortable, because they’re already starting to take those rights away. If it’s been done already with Roe. vs. Wade, what makes us think that there couldn’t be a leader in place for the other side that would say, ‘Forget equal pay. Women don’t need it. Or, ‘We don’t need to educate women anymore. They can just stay at home. They don’t work anyway.'”

Alicia warned: “This is not some dystopian Netflix show that I am talking about. This is like the platform the other side is running on. They want to turn back the clock.”