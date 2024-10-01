‘American Pickers’ co-host Frank Fritz has died aged 60.

The passing of the star of the History Channel show – which saw him and his TV sidekick Mike Wolfe travel the US in search of rare artifacts to sell in antique shops or add to their collections – came on Monday (30.09.24), and was announced by Mike on his Instagram on Tuesday. (01.10.24)

Mike said: “It’s with a broken heart that I share with all of you that Frank passed away last night.

“I’ve know Frank for more then half my life and what you’ve seen on TV has always been what I have seen, a dreamer who was just as sensitive as he was funny.

“The same off camera as he was on, Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself.”

Mike added in his post, which featured a photo of him and Frank: “Who would have ever dreamed we would share the cockpit of a white cargo van in front of millions of people interested in our adventures?

“Before the show we would take off together to places we never knew existed with no destination in mind and just the shared passion to discover something interesting and historic.

“We’ve been on countless trips and shared so many miles and I feel blessed that I was there by his side when he took one last journey home.

“I love you buddy and will miss you so much I know your in a better place.”

An official cause of death for Frank has not yet been revealed.

‘American Pickers’ premiered in 2010 and ran for 25 seasons, with Frank’s final show airing on March 2020.

He didn’t return to filming until after Covid restrictions were lifted as he had been battling Crohn’s disease and recovering from back surgery.

The presenter then said the History Channel had fired him after he went to rehab for alcoholism.

He also told The Sun he and Mike had grown estranged due to the latter reportedly not asking him about his back surgery – but it seems their relationship was recently mended.

In 2022, Frank suffered a devastating stroke and had to be rushed to the hospital.