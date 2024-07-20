Anna Faris stays “youthful” by pretending to be characters including a “mean nanny” while on adventures with her son.

The mother-of-one ‘Entourage’ actress, 47, has 11-year-old boy Jack Daniel with her actor ex-husband Chris Pratt, 45, and said she loves her trips with the boy as it gives her “delight” to feel “rascally” and play-act with the youngster.

She told People: “Every six months he gets to choose an activity. Because we live in Los Angeles, sometimes it’ll be Disneyland.

“We haven’t conquered Universal Studios yet. But going up to the San Diego Zoo, that kind of thing. And I love those mother-son trips.

“Getting delight in feeling rascally with him, feeling like a kid with him, is incredibly fun.

“And we’ll play-act games together. I’ll be a mean nanny, or I love to do boarding-school headmistress.

“I love playing those kinds of imaginary games with people in my life, which annoys some of them but doesn’t seem to annoy Jack too much yet. Unless we’re around other kids. Then he’s like, ‘Mom, stop it. Stop it.’”

Anna added when asked if her son knows about comedy skills – shown in films such as ‘Scary Movie’ – “I think he does. I think he thinks I’m funny. But he shows it – as opposed to a laugh, he’ll just sort of grin wryly at me like, ‘Okay, Mom.’

“It’s true that, for better or for worse, I think I am a mom who really likes to have fun. I do love to laugh with Jack, and that makes me feel youthful.”

Along with her son, Anna is stepmother to her 54-year-old cinematographer husband Michael Barrett’s two kids.

She got engaged to him in 2019 and they eloped two years later.

Anna told People in 2022 she considers herself lucky to have a great relationship with Chris and his 34-year-old wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

She said: “We’re all getting much closer, and I so appreciate that.

“They’re very protective of me, and I want to be very protective of them. I so appreciate their support.”