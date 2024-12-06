Anne Hathaway is "desperate to make a Christmas movie".

The Oscar-winning actress has enjoyed a hugely successful career in the movie business, but Anne still hasn't fulfilled all of her ambitions.

Anne, 42, told WWD: "I haven’t made a great Christmas movie. I know that’s a weird bucket list thing, but I’m desperate to make a Christmas movie."

The Hollywood star actually feels "amazed" at the route she's taken in her career.

She said: "There’s a lot of different ways your career can go as an actor, and I’m very, very, very aware of that, and I’m genuinely amazed that this is the version that I’m having."

Anne actually feels proud of the "versatility" she's shown as an actress.

The movie star also acknowledged that she's been forced to develop her skills "in real time", having never attended drama school.

Anne explained: "When you’re introduced to the world through comedy and drama comes next, which is just what happened to me, I think that versatility becomes something that is a very important part of your skillset.

"Given the fact that I didn’t go to drama school, and I did start as young as I did, so much of my learning happened on set in real time in the films that I was in. And it was amazing because so many of the directors that I’ve worked with are master directors in terms of the level they’re at with their craft.

"It also meant that I would hunt down a three-scene part in a director’s piece if they were amazing, and then I would try to do my best in that work and try to become better in real time on the set that I was on.

"And so I’m really excited that I’m an actor who’s had a career that spans decades, and one of the things that I’m just really proud of is that at this stage in my career, directors can see me in a whole lot of different types of parts, and that wasn’t something I think anybody anticipated on day one."