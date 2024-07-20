Anthony Michael Hall toasted his 56th birthday with a ‘Breakfast Club’ cast reunion.

Anthony Michael Hall toasted his 56th birthday with a ‘Breakfast Club’ cast reunion

The actor is perhaps best known for starring as geeky Brian Johnson alongside the 1980s’ ‘Brat Pack’ gang of actors including Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald, Judd Nelson and Ally Sheedy in John Hughes’ 1985 high school detention movie, and said he got together with three of them to mark the milestone.

He told People about going out with then after the trio turned up at one of his fan signings: “Judd, Molly and her husband and some other friends went to dinner after the signing. It turned out to be really fun.”

Anthony, who turned 56 in April, added he went against tradition and paid for the whole table despite it being his birthday.

He joked: “You know what? I like keeping people on their toes.”

Michael went on about how the reunion left him feeling delighted: “It was actually really great… it was cool to see Molly and we’re sharing pictures of our kids.

“Judd is still John Bender (his delinquent character from ‘The Breakfast Club’.) “He’s an original. He really is. I love that. He’s like part Hunter Thompson part… he’s got so many varied interests.

“He’s really a brilliant guy. I mean, he’s actually really super, super smart.”

Father-of-one Michael has 13-month-old son Michael Anthony Hall II with his actress and ex-model wife Lucia Oskerova, 33, while ‘Sixteen Candles’ star Molly and her 49-year-old writer husband Panio Gianopoulos have daughter Mathilda, 20, and twins Adele and Roman, 15.

Michael is starring in the new Netflix movie ‘Trigger Warning’, and said fans brought him three cakes at his signing on his birthday.

He added about the Comic-Con event: “I had three birthday cakes (from fans.) I was like, ‘I should do more signings on my birthday.’”