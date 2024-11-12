Ariana Madix dreams of starring in 'Mamma Mia!' on Broadway.

The 39-year-old TV star made her Broadway debut earlier this year, when she played Roxie Hart in the award-winning revival of 'Chicago', and Ariana has now revealed that she'd love to star in another well-known production.

She told PEOPLE: "My first show I ever saw on Broadway was 'Mamma Mia!', so, if 'Mamma Mia!' is coming back to Broadway, I would love to be a part of it in any way, shape or form."

Ariana is best known for starring in 'Vanderpump Rules' and hosting 'Love Island USA'. But the reality star has admitted that she would love to return to Broadway in the coming months.

Speaking about her musical ambitions, Ariana joked: "I'll do whatever it takes!"

Earlier this year, Ariana revealed that she would "love" to do more live theatre work.

She told Interview magazine: "I would love to get to travel more. I would love to be able to do more shows. I love live theatre.

"It’s just the best. I would love to just play more in that space, and hopefully the universe will allow me to."

Ariana's mom has always been her biggest supporter, and one of her biggest inspirations, too.

She shared: "My mom, she has nothing to do with the entertainment world, but she texts me every day that there’s a show and she’ll send me a red rose emoji just to let me know she’s thinking of me.

"She’s the person who was front row centre at every one of my school plays and has come to see me in 'Chicago'.

"She’s someone that I have always looked up to because she’s always been so fiercely independent."