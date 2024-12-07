Ayesha Curry is "excited about the togetherness" of Christmas.

Ayesha Curry is 'excited about the togetherness' of Christmas

The 35-year-old TV host has daughters Riley, 12, and Ryan, nine as well as sons Canon, six, and seven-month-old Caius with husband Stephen, 36, and noted that her youngest is "very mild-tempered" ahead of his first holiday season.

She told UsWeekly: "I’m most excited about the togetherness of the holiday season. The kids’ activities kind of dwindled down, and so they’re home a lot more and we’re able to lean into that through the holidays. [Caius ] is very mild-tempered and sweet."

Meanwhile, when it comes to the festive tradition of decorations, the Food Network star noted that she "prefers" to have a fake tree and stays away from some traditions that were set throughout her childhood.

She said: "While I’d love to have a real tree, I’m not great at taking care of that real tree. I prefer the fake tree route [and] keep the lights on it every year.

"You can do both [kind of lights] and decide what you like better then take it down, put it back up.

"The tinsel reminds me of my childhood, which was fantastic but a hot mess. I would rather take my command hooks and put a wreath on the wall or bring up some ornaments … you can keep the tinsel."

Meanwhile, Ayesha is a fan of the festive drink eggnog - which is a sweet beverage traditionally made up of milk, cream, sugar, egg yolks and whipped egg whites - even though she has had to sometimes opt for a diary-free version.

She said: "I love it so much. It’s funny. I shouldn’t really have that much dairy, but they make a lot of dairy-free eggnog that tastes very similar."