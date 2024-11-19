Vladimir Shklyarov has died at the age of 39 after falling from a balcony.

The ballet dancer was ranked as a principal dancer at the Mariinsky Theatre Ballet in Saint Petersburg and had performed all over the world but fell to his death in the Russian city over the weekend.

A statement from the theatre read: "This is a huge loss not only for the theatre's staff but for all of contemporary ballet.

"Our condolences to the artist’s family, loved ones, friends and all the numerous admirers of his work and talent."

Local media has claimed that he had taken painkillers before his fall.

The dance star was married to fellow ballet artist was married to fellow company dancer Maria Shklyarov and had two children with her.

The company added: "We mourn the tragic loss of Vladimir Shklyarov, an extraordinary artist whose grace and passion inspired audiences worldwide.

"Your light will continue to shine through the beauty you brought to this world. He forever inscribed his name in the history of world ballet. "

The ballet dancer trained at the Vaganova Academy of Russian Ballet where he graduated from in 2003.

Over the years, he had performed in classic ballets such as 'Giselle', 'Sleeping Beauty', 'Don Quixote', 'Swan Lake' and Romeo and Juliet.

He had also graced the stages at the Royal Opera House in London and Metropolitan Opera in New York, and previously appeared as a guest artist at the American Ballet Theatre.

During his lengthy career, was awarded the Léonide Massine International Prize in 2008 and he was also appointed an Honoured Artist of Russia in 2020.

Mariinsky dancer Diana Vishneva said: “This tragedy brings only tears and sadnesss … This is the tragedy for our theatre, our common grief, feeling of emptiness. You were the favourite partner … My beautiful Romeo, my brave Prince in Cinderella.”