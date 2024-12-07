Barry Keoghan was a "fantastic boyfriend" to Sabrina Carpenter.

Barry Keoghan was a 'fantastic boyfriend' to Sabrina Carpenter

Although the 'Saltburn' actor and the 'Espresso' singer are reportedly on a break from their relationship, sources close to Barry insist he was "very present" throughout their relationship as he balanced their romance with being a father to his two-year-old son Brando.

A source told PEOPLE: "He was a fantastic boyfriend to her and was very present through all she was going through as her career took off – he worked very hard to be there for her when she needed someone most. They had a great relationship and he really cared deeply about her – which you could see via the comments he would often leave on her Instagram page."

"He is at his strongest and happiest and is the best version of himself to date. He has been very resilient and triumphed through a lot to be in this place. He worked hard to get here and remains focused – and though he and Sabrina are on a break – that isn’t setting him back in any way – he has a lot of fortitude."

The source also insisted that cheating did not play a part in their split.

The insider said: "He was always very faithful to her from the start, there was no third party involved in their break or at any other point in their relationship. Reports indicating otherwise are entirely fabricated."

Barry is said to be planning to focus on being "a devoted dad" to his son, who he shares with former girlfriend, Alyson Sandro and on his philanthropic work.

He is an advocate for the foster care system and is also working with The Hazel Project, which pays tribute to bluegrass and legendary musicians.

Barry, 32, and Sabrina, 25, are said to have taken a break from their year-long relationship in order to focus on their careers.

A source previously told PEOPLE: "They are both young and career-focused, so they've decided to take a break."

The 'Espresso' hitmaker - who cast Barry in the music video for 'Please Please Please' over the summer - recently wrapped the North American leg of her 'Short n Sweet' tour and will hit Europe in March 2025, whilst her former partner is currently working on a film version of 'Peaky Blinders' for Netflix.