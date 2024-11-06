Barry Keoghan feels "incredibly blessed" by his relationship with Sabrina Carpenter.

Barry Keoghan feels 'blessed' with Sabrina Carpenter

The 32-year-old actor has been linked to the 'Espresso' hitmaker since late 2023, with both stars keeping their romance relatively private, as they are still yet to make their red carpet debut as a couple.

Appearing on Spotify's 'The Louis Theroux Podcast', Barry was directly asked about their relationship.

He laughed: "Oh, I knew you'd do this. Listen, all I'm going to say is I'm incredibly blessed.

"Such a strong, independent lady who's massively talented and yeah. Pretty special."

Last month, the 25-year-old singer opened up about casting her real life flame as her onscreen love interest in the 'Please Please Please' music video over the summer.

She told 'CBS Sunday Morning': "I, genuinely — like, a not-even-biased opinion — I was like, 'Who's the greatest actor that I can find for this music video?'

"And he was next to me in a chair. And he was so excited about it."

She revealed her boyfriend is a big fan of her music, adding: "He likes the song, which is great. He's a fan of the song. [He] does like my music a lot, yeah."

The appreciation for talent goes both ways, as Sabrina has hailed her man as "one of the best actors" of his generation.

She told Variety: "I don't want to sound biased, but I think he's one of the best actors of this generation.

"So getting to see him on the screen with my song as the soundtrack made the video better and all the more special."

Although they're keen to keep their relationship private, the 'Juno' pop star noted that she has to accept some aspects of fame.

She added: "It's not what I signed up for, but I can't really help when I was born. I want to be honest — I want to just write about what's happening in my life as a 25-year-old girl,

"But it comes with the territory and I just have to be like… okay!"