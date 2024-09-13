Barry Keoghan doesn’t have a “normal father-son relationship” with his boy Brando.

The ‘Saltburn’ actor, 31, had the youngster with his ex Alyson Kierans two years ago, and has now opened up about their unconventional bond.

He told Entertainment Weekly: “I’ll just say this – I didn’t have a father figure growing up, so even my relationship with my son isn’t quite of the normal father-son relationship because I don’t have that figure to draw experience from and to base it on.

“Love – you don’t need anything to draw from. Love is pure, and so, I’m not on about that. But I’m on about little stuff like teaching your son this or teaching your daughter that.”

Barry had previously revealed his father was absent from his life and his mother had succumbed to drug addiction when he was 12, leaving him to be raised in foster care.

He has told Vanity Fair it was “very important” to him his son is “able to grow up” and “be proud of his daddy”, and to “lean on his daddy”.

Barry also praised his ex-partner as an “incredible” mother he says has done a “great job” raising Brando.

He and Alyson dated for almost three years and had Brando in August 2022, but they confirmed they had split in January.

A month later Barry debuted his new relationship with US singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter, 25, when they attended a Grammy awards afterparty together.

They were recently at the centre of rumours they had split, but a source has told Page Six their relationship was still strong.