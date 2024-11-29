Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited for Thanksgiving.

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner and Midnight Mission CEO David Prentice (c) Instagram

The former couple - who split in 2015 after 10 years of marriage - teamed up to support The Midnight Mission on Thursday (28.11.24), joining the organisation to serve holiday meals to those in need in the Skid Row neighbourhood of Los Angeles.

The Midnight Mission - which works to help homeless people and families in Southern California - shared a photo of the former couple in matching aprons alongside CEO David Prentice on Instagram.

It was captioned: “Today, we were honoured to have Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner join us at The Midnight Mission for Thanksgiving.

"Their kindness, warmth, and dedication brought so much joy to our Skid Row community.”

The pair were also joined by their three children Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and 12-year-old Samuel, while Sarah Paulson was also among the volunteers.

Ben and Jennifer - who has been in a relationship with John Miller since 2018 - have stayed on amicable terms for the sake of their kids since their separation.

The 'Accountant' actor, who is in the midst of divorcing Jennifer Lopez, previously told People magazine: "When you have children with somebody, you’re connected to them forever. And I’m very lucky she is the mother of my children.”

The 52-year-old star has also spoken of the "positive and rewarding" experience of working with The Midnight Mission.

He told People: "I found that I get a lot out of giving a little bit of my time to other people. I don’t know that it helps them or not, but I know it’s helpful to me.

"It’s easy to sort of throw up your hands and say there’s nothing you can do. But the truth is there are people who want to make their lives better, who are struggling, who need help and who you can benefit by even doing a little bit, giving a little bit of money or a little bit of time. It’s just a really powerful thing to do to be able to connect with people."